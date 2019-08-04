WATCH: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola becomes first manager to be shown a yellow card during Community Shield clash vs Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has become the first manager to be shown a yellow card. New rules which have been introduced by the FA will see managers receive yellow and red cards in the upcoming season across English football circuit.

Guardiola was booked during the Community Shield encounter between Liverpool and City at the Wembley Stadium in London. He wasn’t happy with the referee’s decision after a coming together between David Silva and Joe Gomes saw the City playmaker go down.

The referee was quick to take out the yellow card for Guardiola after the incident. Watch the video right here.

As a part of new rules implemented by the Premier League, a manager or anyone occupying the technical area can be booked or sent off. If a person accumulated four yellow cards, he will receive a one-match touchline ban. A two-match ban for eight yellow cards and so on.