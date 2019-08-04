Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City stars deserved PFA Player of the Year 2018 over Mohamed Salah

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva deserved to win the 2018 PFA Player of the Year 2018 award ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Speaking ahead of City’s Community Shield encounter vs Liverpool, Guardiola touched upon various points including how the club’s players are overlooked for individual awards. The Spaniard highlighted how none of his players was nominated for the FIFA Best award despite the fact that they won the domestic treble last year.

He went on to add that Bernardo Silva deserved to be in the 10-man shortlist on the back of a great individual season which saw him win the Nations League with Portugal as well. Guardiola even claimed that De Bruyne and Silva should’ve been given the preference for the PFA Player of the Year 2018 award.

Salah scored 32 goals and provided 11 more assists in the Premier League that season. De Bruyne, on the other hand, scored eight goals and provided 16 assists in a season where City crossed the historic 100-point mark in the Premier League.

“The year of 100 points, huge respect for Mohamed Salah, but Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva were both beyond the normal situations. But it’s opinions, of course we accept other players still deserve it,” Guardiola said.