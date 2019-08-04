Everton announce Kean deal

Moise Kean has swapped Serie A champions Juventus for Everton, the 19-year-old agreeing a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

Everton have confirmed the signing of highly rated Juventus teenager Moise Kean.

The Italy international has penned a five-year contract at Goodison Park and joins a club who finished eighth in the Premier League last season.

Kean, who has been capped three times by his country, scored six goals in 13 Serie A appearances for Juve last term.

The 19-year-old became the youngest goalscorer for Italy since 1958 when he netted for the Azzurri against Finland in March and Everton boss Marco Silva was delighted to have brought him to England for a fee rising to £27.4million (€30m).

Silva told evertontv: “A striker was one of our priority signings this summer.

“Moise is strong, fast, with many good qualities as a striker and he is just 19 years old. He has talent and he is ready to work, ready to improve our squad and gives us different solutions.

“Of course, he was at a big club, now he’s come to another big club and is ready to fight for this challenge and to give everything to Everton Football Club.”

Kean is Everton’s fifth signing of the summer, following on from Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jonas Lossl.

He said: “I am very proud and honoured to wear the Everton shirt. I will give my best to this team.

“I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I. I know about the size of the club. It has big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve.

“I am used to winning and I want to bring this winning attitude to the team. I hope I will be very good on the field and bring the fans joy.”