Pep Guardiola slams FIFA Best awards after no Manchester City player makes 10-man shortlist

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has slammed the FIFA Best Awards after none of the Manchester City players managed to make the 10-man shortlist.

City won the domestic treble of English Premier League, FA Cup and the EFL Cup but were knocked out of the quarterfinal of UEFA Champions League. Guardiola believes that fact could have worked against the City players.

However, he did stress that Bernardo Silva deserved to be in the shortlist as he won the Nations League with Portugal as well. Three players from Liverpool – Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and ex-Chelsea forward Eden Hazard are all part of the shortlist.

“I’m not going to say that the guys nominated for this award don’t deserve it, but for example our players in the [PFA Team of the Year] there were five or six who made it,” he said while addressing the media ahead of Manchester City’s Community Shield encounter vs Liverpool.

“It’s a little surprising for us because they were incredible last season. We won four titles but we were not able to be in it, not even once.

“Maybe because it’s seven games [i.e. the Champions League knock-out stages], for this award it’s seven games. Quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals.

“When you win the Champions League you will be there. The other 10 or 11 months don’t count for this kind of award. It is what it is. Maybe we have to win five titles? Or maybe six? Maybe we need 250 points to be considered to be there next season? We are going to try.”

“I don’t think one player made a better season than Bernardo Silva last season, winning with Portugal,” Guardiola noted. “This club in eight years has won four Premier Leagues, so it’s quite remarkable. Never in these four seasons was one of our players nominated for the best. Never.

“We don’t have the history behind us but maybe in the future, people will think about this club. In eight years, winning the Premier League four times is good but never one player – not Sergio [Aguero], David [Silva], Vincent [Kompany], Yaya [Touré] – the players in the past were never suggested.”