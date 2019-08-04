Dimitar Berbatov predicts Premier League top 6, bad news for Manchester United

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted his top six for English Premier League 2018/19 season.

Manchester City successfully defended their Premier League title last season with Liverpool finishing a close second. The two London giants – Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea – finished third and fourth respectively. Arsenal and Manchester United completed the top six.

Berbatov believes that the 2019/20 season might follow a similar pattern with City winning the title yet again. Liverpool will finish second again according to him followed by Spurs and Chelsea. The Bulgarian has predicted his former side Manchester United to finish outside the top four for a second consecutive season.

“Unfortunately I need to say it but I think Manchester City will be champions again, then Liverpool. They are the top two,” Berbatov said while in conversation with Mirror Football.

“Then I think Spurs and then Chelsea. I say Chelsea because I saw them play under Frank Lampard and I like his philosophy a lot. And then of course you have the usual suspects, Arsenal and Man United.

“Hopefully we see someone from the rest of the pack – the other teams who are coming up. For example Wolves, I enjoyed watching them last season. Hopefully there is no fatigue as they are playing in Europe.”