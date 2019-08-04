Jurgen Klopp slams poor Premier League scheduling for Norwich City opener

Liverpool came within touching distance of the 2018/29 Premier League title, only to lose it to Manchester City by a point. Nevertheless, the Reds have a solid chance of starting their new season on the right note as they play before anybody else – something which has irked Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man when quizzed about the Premier League 2019/20 fixtures. The German football manager called the idea of Liverpool playing the first Premier League match of the 2019/20 season ‘crazy’, lamenting the lack of time his team has been given as compared to others.

“That doesn’t sound it’s exactly like it should be to me. Who can have this idea? It’s crazy,” Klopp said.

“I would prefer to have played the game against Norwich on Sunday, two more days of preparation.

“Our last game against Spurs was three weeks after everybody played their last game and now we have the first game. Who can have this idea?

“It doesn’t sound like it’s exactly like it should be.

“I see people are excited and looking forward to it but no one worries about the problems.

“That’s why I have to mention them because no one else sees it.

“And I have a pre-season of problems with big tournaments in Brazil and Egypt which means Sadio Mane comes back to us after 16 days holiday.”

Liverpool are playing newly-promoted Norwich City in the Premier League 2019/20 curtain-raiser. The match will be played on Friday, August 9, 2019, keeping in trend with the past two seasons.