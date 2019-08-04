Ex-Manchester United midfielder slams Ed Woodward, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard in epic rant

Former Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince has slammed the way the club is being run currently. He also questioned players like Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba in an epic rant.

Ince, who spent six seasons at United from 1989 to 1995, has been vocal about the side’s shortcomings in the recent past. Now, in an open letter, he has slammed United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the two aforementioned players.

While in conversation with the Daily Mirror, he said, “There’s just so much about Manchester United that isn’t right. The footballing decisions have been mental for a few years now.

“The club has fallen far behind the pack. I’d like to think that they will recover, but I think we could be waiting a while. United are back in the Europa League, which is depressing to even think about it, never mind speak about.

“Players like Jesse Lingard think they’re bigger than the club and the manager. If Fergie was in charge they wouldn’t be doing it, they wouldn’t even still be at the club.

“Jesse has been bang average this year and if I’d performed the way he did last season the last thing I would do is post anything on social media. The way he played last season he should be embarrassed.

“Then there’s Pogba – the man you spent £89million on. Why did he wait until the end of the season to say he wants to go with a sly comment in the press? If you’re gonna say it, say it in front of those thousands of fans who go to watch you.

“As for yourself (Woodward), stick to counting the cash.”