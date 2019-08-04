Pep Guardiola says Manchester City has no history; reveals reasons behind The Best FIFA Men’s Player snubs

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urged fans not to overlook the club’s recent achievements, just because they “don’t have history”. He also revealed his thoughts on Manchester City stars like Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne getting snubbed from contention for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

“We don’t have the history behind [us] but maybe in the future people are going to think, ‘OK, this club is doing things, because in eight years we won four Premier Leagues’.” Guardiola was quoted as saying. He was answering a question on how City are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the world at the moment.

The Spaniard then shifted his attention to The 2019 Best FIFA Men’s Player award. Ten stars including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been officially nominated for the award but not a single City player made it to the list.

Speaking on the award’s snub, the former Barcelona manager said: “So far we have not won the player [of the year] either: not Sergio, not David [Silva], not Vincent [Kompany], not Yaya [Toure], not the players in the past. The year [we won] 100 points [in 17-18] as well. Huge respect for Mohamed Salah but Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva were above and beyond the normal situations.”

He further added: “But it is opinions and of course we accept that the players don’t deserve it.”

“It’s because Manchester City are new in this situation in the last decade. I cannot imagine Barcelona, Real Madrid winning four titles [in the last eight years] and not one single player being there.” Guardiola explained, before concluding:

“Impossible, if you think about it.”

Quotes via Daily Mail.