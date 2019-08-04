Ex Manchester United star Patrice Evra reveals he received death threats after accusing Luis Suarez of racist abuse

Things turned sour between Manchester United star Patrice Evra and Liverpool’s Luis Suarez quickly, after the former accused the latter of racially abusing him. The two players became the face of one of the fiercest rivalries in England, with their respective fans in their corner.

The accusations of racist abuse against Luis Suarez came at a price for Patrice Evra, who reveals that he received death threats post that:

“I received a lot of letters of death,’ Evra told Daily Mail in an interview.

“For months, I had a security car parked outside my house in Alderley Edge 24 hours a day. It wasn’t easy for my family but I grew up on tough streets in Les Ulis so for me it was like something normal. But maybe for another person, it was crazy. Even my brother was saying “Be careful” when we were out in the car.”

Nevertheless, the Frenchman states that he does not hate Suarez but instead has respect for him as a player.

“I don’t know if Suarez is a racist. I don’t know his family. I don’t know his background. But racism is so big for so many years and that day, there was racist abuse. So when we went to the hearing, they listened to me because I said I didn’t want them to punish him and I don’t know him close enough to say he is racist but he used that racist word,” Evra continued.

“I don’t hate him. I never hated him. I wanted to punch him at the time but for me to hate someone is impossible. I don’t have hate in my heart. I can react but hate is a strong word for me. When I was asked to pick a team of my best players, I named Suarez as one of my XI. He was the best striker at that time.

“Why should I not recognise his talent even if he isn’t a good person? I don’t even know if he is a good person. We had one episode. At that time, I wouldn’t have gone on holiday with him but I can’t hate him.”

Once the accusations were levied by the Manchester United man, Suarez was found guilty and banned for eight matches and made to pay £40,000.