Pep Guardiola disappointed at Manchester City’s achievements being overlooked

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that he would appreciate it if fans of football started giving due credit to Manchester City’s recent achievements in England rather than shaming them for their lack of history.

“Never was it done before,” Guardiola said when speaking about City’s golden run in the last two seasons of the Premier League. In case you do not remember, City scored a total of 198 points from 76 Premier League games between 2017 and 2019 and also won both the 2017-18 and the 2018-19 trophies of the league.

“It is awesome what they have done. My colleagues, players worldwide, they know how difficult it is, what these guys have done last season,” he further added, before commenting on the widespread allegation that City’s success can be attributed only to their huge transfer budget every season.

“If you want to misunderstand because we spend £200m every transfer window, £200m in the summer and £200m in the winter, so £400m every season, so that is the reason to win, ok?” he asked.

“But behind it, there is a lot of work, incredible work for all departments in this club, especially in the CFA [City’s academy] and the physios, doctors, everyone, the staff, the players, to do what we have done. All the players know how difficult it is.”

“It is the first time in history: four titles in one season,” the former Barcelona boss said, referring to City’s hugely successful 2018-19 domestic season, when they won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Community Shield.

“We don’t have the history behind [us] but maybe in the future people are going to think, ‘OK, this club is doing things, because in eight years we won four Premier Leagues’,” he concluded.

Manchester City will now take on Liverpool in the upcoming 2019 Community Shield game on Sunday.

