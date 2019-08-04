Manchester United new signing warns Chelsea about Premier League season opener

Ahead of the upcoming Premier League season opener, Manchester United’s new signing Daniel James has warned opponents Chelsea that the Red Devils are planning to go “full throttle” on the Londoners.

Speaking in an interview with MUTV following their latest pre-season triumph against AC Milan, Daniel James said: “I think we have shown a different style of play of that high press that we do with the high ball.”

“Today we found it a bit harder, they played great football, great midfield, so we found it that bit harder, we sat in a tiny bit. But obviously, Chelsea is going to be another big test, but we going to go full throttle,” he further added, before concluding:

“Next week is going to be a test for us, but we have shown during pre-season what we are capable of, six (wins) out of six and we are definitely ready for it [the Chelsea game].”

Speaking about the matchup against AC Milan, Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United an early lead in the 14th minute, but Suso equalized for AC Milan in the 26th minute. In the 60th minute, Milan got ahead of the Red Devils thanks to an own-goal by Victor Lindelof, but Jesse Lingard scored in the 72nd minute to tie the scoresheet once again.

The match eventually went to penalties where Daniel Maldini missed the fifth and final chance for Milan, thereby handing Manchester United a memorable win.

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.