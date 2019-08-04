Former Manchester United top scorer reveals why Alexis Sanchez has failed

Former Manchester United striker and top-scorer Robin van Persie has revealed why Alexis Sanchez has failed at the club ever since joining them from Arsenal in 2018 January.

Speaking in a recent interview, van Persie opined that a lot “has changed” in football over the past few years and that Manchester United have been more defensively-oriented than they used to be, which may have taken a toll on the Chilean’s performance at Old Trafford. Furthermore, the talk on him being paid a huge amount as wages may also have affected the forward negatively, according to the former Manchester United striker.

“It’s a different time,” he was quoted as saying.

He further added: “Over the past couple of years, a lot has changed. There are a lot of impressions from fans, from social media, he is constantly getting hit about his wages. It’s negative, so he starts negative, and maybe that is difficult.”

“For him, it was difficult because he was coming into a defensive playing team,” Van Persie then explained, using an example from his own career:

“I came into a team with all the mature players there already: Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Michael Carrick. At Arsenal, I was one of the older ones, captain, and here I could just come in and have fun because the guys sorted all the other stuff beside it.”

“United is like a beast. In a positive way, when you are doing well. It is so huge. It is fantastic, a great place to be. But when it goes wrong, when you’re having a bad period as a player or a coach, it’s tough. It’s a tough place, lots of pressure, everyone demanding not only a win but they are demanding attacking football. 77,000 people want to be enjoying it,” he then concluded.

