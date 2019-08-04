Stats reveal that Liverpool is the most successful team ever, in 131 years of the Premier League

Statistics have revealed that Liverpool have won the most number of matches ever, in the 131-year-long history of the English Premier League, thereby making them the most successful team in England solely on the basis of victories achieved.

Liverpool have played a total 4132 Premier League matches till date, of which they have won 1934, drawn 1031 and lost 1167 matches. They have also scored 6863 goals and conceded exactly 5000 goals and have 6833 points so far in the collective points’ table.

Finishing second is Arsenal with 1885 wins, 1056 draws and 1190 defeats from 4131 matches. They have 6711 points in total. At third, fourth and fifth places are Everton, Manchester United and Aston Villa with 6642, 6356 and 5897 points respectively.

Current Premier League champions Manchester City and Europa League winners Chelsea have not been able to finish in the top-five. City are at sixth place with 5220 points, while Chelsea is placed seventh at 5049 points.

Take a look at the entire points table right here.

Meanwhile, it should also be understood that the above table does not really help us form an idea on who is the strongest team ever in the history of the competition. The above charts simply indicate that Liverpool has the most wins in the history of England’s top-flight league.

At the same time, Manchester United who have twenty league titles to their name and are only at the fourth place in the overall charts.

Meanwhile, the new Premier League season is only a week away now and will kick-start on August 11, 2019 as Manchester United take on Chelsea at the Old Trafford.