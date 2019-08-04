Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Romelu Lukaku after he leaks Manchester United’s training data on social media

Earlier on Friday, Romelu Lukaku inadvertently leaked some training details of a few of Manchester United’s top stars including that of himself on Twitter and later deleted the tweet but not before it was too late. And now, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the manager has revealed that he had a chat with the player after the alleged goof-up.

It all began when Lukaku took to Twitter on Friday night and revealed his support for the LA Lakers basketball team by posting a picture of himself wearing a Shaquille O’Neal vest. The Lakers jokingly responded by saying that Lukaku to Lakers was a “done deal”, to which the Belgian replied: “I’m available to catch these passes from @KingJames [LeBron James] on the fast break since they think I’m slow out here.”

I’m available to catch these passes from @KingJames on the fast break since they think i’m slow out here🗣😂😂 https://t.co/sDkFE8IpHy — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 2, 2019

Afterwards, the striker himself posted a video that revealed details on the maximum speed of various United players during one of their first training sessions in Perth on July 10. He later deleted the video but by then it was out there in the social media for all to see.

Speaking about the incident after Manchester United’s pre-season game against AC Milan on Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he had spoken to the Belgian about the situation and that the case “is now closed.”

“I’ve spoken to Rom, yeah, to put it that way,” he said while speaking to reporters. “And that’s case closed.”

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.

