Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Premier League star as Manchester United’s next big signing

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the club’s next big signing is none other than Premier League club Leicester City’s Harry Maguire, with the star defender set to complete his move to the Old Trafford during this week itself.

While speaking to reporters after Manchester United’s win against AC Milan in their final pre-season match, Solskjaer confirmed the £80million signing of Maguire and further revealed that he is set to be announced “very soon”, according to BBC.

He also added that both United and Leicester are in the process of “getting the last details over the line”, as far as the centre-back’s proposed Old Trafford move is concerned.

“Let’s get the last details over the line but yeah, it will happen soon,” the Norwegian told the press conference.

Solskjaer also responded to questions on whether Maguire will take the field immediately after he signs for Manchester United

“He has played a few games over the summer so we will have to assess him if and when [he joins],” the Red Devils’ boss said, before signing off.

The £80million transfer fee which is involved in the Maguire deal as mentioned above, is understandably the biggest-ever fee for any defender in the history of world football.

The former Hull City centre-back will overtake the likes of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt to become the world’s most expensive defender, once Manchester United completes the signing.

Quotes via Metro.

