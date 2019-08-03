Manchester United star trolls Romelu Lukaku for his ‘poor’ fitness ahead of potential club exit

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw trolled teammate Romelu Lukaku after the forward leaked United’s training data showing the club’s fastest players in the pre-season.

Lukaku, who is on his way to Serie A, posted a video which depicted the top speeds of United players at one of their first training sessions in Perth. It showed that the Belgian, who is called out for being on the slower side, as the second fastest United player after Diogo Dalot.

What the video also revealed was that Shaw was the slowest of the lot, which prompted a reply from Juan Mata, who posted, ‘Thanks for finally showing the world that I’m quicker than @LukeShaw23 bro’. Lukaku then went ahead and called out the left-back, quoting Mata’s tweet.

But Shaw was having none of it and revealed that the trainers ‘wanted me to go 70% don’t let me start speaking on you boy’. Here’s the video that Lukaku uploaded and then later deleted followed by the subsequent replies.

Lukaku deleting a tweet leaking the team’s speed stats to prove he ain’t slow is funny as heck pic.twitter.com/4cbxVGe1Uh — James ‘TGK’ Bralant (@TGK_22) August 2, 2019

Thanks for finally showing the world that I’m quicker than @LukeShaw23 bro. 🤯😎😂😂😂 https://t.co/vfQ1wq0W5N — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) August 2, 2019