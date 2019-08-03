Manchester United star leaks training data, reveals fastest players in training

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku has leaked club’s training data showing the fastest players at United through a tweet which was later deleted.

The Belgian international, who is reportedly on his way to Serie A, has been accused of being slow on the pitch time and again. And to prove his doubters wrong, Lukaku posted a video which depicted the team’s fastest players in one of the team’s first training sessions in Perth last month. The tweet was posted with the caption, “Lack of pace.”

According to the data in the tweet, Diogo Dalot was the fastest player, followed by Lukaku. Youngster Tahith Chong was third on the list, followed by Marcus Rashford and new signing Daniel James. Chris Smalling, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones respectively completed the top 10.

Here’s the video.

Lukaku deleting a tweet leaking the team’s speed stats to prove he ain’t slow is funny as heck pic.twitter.com/4cbxVGe1Uh — James ‘TGK’ Bralant (@TGK_22) August 2, 2019

The last two names on the list were those of Juan Mata and Luke Shaw. This prompted a reply from the former, who trolled the English left-back for being faster than him.