Pogba should be available for Premier League opener despite back injury

Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba against AC Milan on Saturday, but he should be able to face Chelsea a week on Sunday.

Paul Pogba is expected to be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Chelsea after suffering a back spasm, though he will miss Saturday’s International Champions Cup clash with AC Milan.

United will face Milan in their final ICC match as the only side who can knock Benfica off the top of the table in the pre-season tournament, though the Red Devils need to win by three goals or more to lift the trophy.

However, they will be without Pogba, who, after a strong pre-season despite angling for a move, suffered a back issue following training on Friday.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed he will sit out United’s final pre-season match, but is confident the Frenchman will be back in top condition within a few days.

Ahead of tomorrow’s #ICC2019 game v AC Milan, check out the best bits from our previous game in the competition #MUFC #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/sabhYMGnKx — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 2, 2019

“At the end of the session today [Friday], Paul got a back spasm,” Solskjaer told United’s official website.

“It’s the same issue he had last week, when he missed the session in Norway, but I think he’ll be available early next week.”

United begin the 2019-20 Premier League season at home to Chelsea on August 11.