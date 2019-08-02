What Roman Abramovich told Christian Pulisic after Chelsea vs RB Salzburg match

Chelsea’s new signing Christian Pulisic has had an impressive pre-season with the club so far. He was on the scoresheet in their 5-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg with owner Roman Abramovich watching from the stands.

He opened the scoring for the Blues in the 20th minute and after Ross Barkley doubled their advantage from the spot, he scored Chelsea’s third in the 28th minute. He even earned an assist as the London-based giants smashed five.

Abramovich was mighty pleased with the United States of America international’s performance and Pulisic later revealed what the Russian owner of the club told him after the match.

“It’s great, he said hello to us after and it was a good night. He told me, ‘Welcome to the club’, just being nice,” he said as reported by Mirror.

Pulisic joined Chelsea in a €64 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund. The forward made 127 appearances for the German giants and scored 19 goals and assisted another 26 times in his three years with the senior squad.