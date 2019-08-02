Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as best in the world

Nicolas Pepe has signed for Arsenal, and looks ready to make a big impact on the Premier League after a sensational season for Lille in Ligue 1.

The Ivorian signed for the Gunners in a pricey £72m deal, but doesn’t seem too fazed by the price tag he brings along with a huge burden of expectations.

Following his move to Arsenal, the winger spoke about whom he feels is the best player in the world, and the contest was obviously between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“Lionel Messi,” Pepe said to Arsenal.com when asked about which player he admires the most.

“Because he is simply the best player in the world,” he continued.

He further explained what it is about Messi that sets him apart from some of the other great players in the world.

Pepe relishes playing with Lacazette at Arsenal

“Fast. Quick to connect with the ball and a good finisher as well,” he said.

“That is also an area where I have made progress. I would say that I am quick and a dribbler.”

Arsenal start their new Premier League season with a game against Newcastle United, and Pepe might well be a starter in Unai Emery’s XI for the opening clash at St. James’ Park.