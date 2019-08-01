Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at Manchester United starting eleven against Chelsea

The new Premier League season is coming closer! Teams are putting the final touches to their preparations as they get ready to embark on another ten-month long ordeal. However, it all starts on the weekend of August 9. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at his team for their first match.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sat down with MUTV to talk about the upcoming match against AC Milan.

“We’re getting close to the league then,” Solskjaer said. (via Manchester Evening News)

“To play against Milan in Cardiff is a great chance for us to put the full team out and test ourselves before the league starts.

“We’ve got seven or eight days after this AC Milan game so that’s going to be vital game for us to just lay the last little foundations so we’re ready for the league.

The Norwegian head coach then revealed that the team he chooses to deploy against AC Milan will likely resemble the first competitive line-up of the season.

“We’re going to have to play a top team [against Milan] because we want to go into the league knowing each other, some relationships being built.