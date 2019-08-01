Premier League |

Arsenal fans slam Tottenham star for celebrating pre-season trophy victory

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Bayern Munich in the 2019 Audi Cup final to lay their hands the trophy. Needless to say, Tottenham’s Lucas Moura was elated at the result and he took to Twitter with joy, but his plan backfired as rival fans – mostly of Arsenal – teased the Brazilian for celebrating a pre-season win.

“Very happy to get my first trophy with this amazing club. The best way to start the season! We will work hard to keep building this winning mentality. #COYS #Champions #AudiCup #ThanksJESUS,” read Moura’s tweet, as you can see right here:

As you can understand, this is also Moura’s first-ever trophy win with Tottenham and quite understandably, that added to his joy. He also posted a photo of the team lifting the trophy, on his Instagram as you can see right here:

But his happiness was apparently short-lived as fans noticed the tweet and started mocking the 26-year-old for celebrating what is only a “friendly trophy”.

Speaking about the match, Erik Lamela  (19′) and Christian Eriksen (59′) led the Spurs to a 2-0 lead with only 31 minutes left on the clock. But just after two minutes, Jan Fiete-Arp and later, Alphonso Davies (81′) scored for Bayern Munich to level the scoresheet.

The match then proceeded to penalties and then sudden-death, before Tottenham’s Paulo Gazzaniga produced a vital save off Jerome Boateng’s spot-kick, to hand his team the coveted trophy.

