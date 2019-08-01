Arsenal fans slam Tottenham star for celebrating pre-season trophy victory

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Bayern Munich in the 2019 Audi Cup final to lay their hands the trophy. Needless to say, Tottenham’s Lucas Moura was elated at the result and he took to Twitter with joy, but his plan backfired as rival fans – mostly of Arsenal – teased the Brazilian for celebrating a pre-season win.

“Very happy to get my first trophy with this amazing club. The best way to start the season! We will work hard to keep building this winning mentality. #COYS #Champions #AudiCup #ThanksJESUS,” read Moura’s tweet, as you can see right here:

Very happy to get my first trophy with this amazing club. The best way to start the season! We will work hard to keep building this winning mentality. 💪🏽🙏🏽 #COYS #Champions #AudiCup #ThanksJESUS https://t.co/AqtM7SxVYY — Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) July 31, 2019

As you can understand, this is also Moura’s first-ever trophy win with Tottenham and quite understandably, that added to his joy. He also posted a photo of the team lifting the trophy, on his Instagram as you can see right here:

But his happiness was apparently short-lived as fans noticed the tweet and started mocking the 26-year-old for celebrating what is only a “friendly trophy”.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions right here:

You're counting that as a trophy?😂 — Jake🏆 (@18jc_) July 31, 2019

This must be a joke right? pic.twitter.com/oWfbtqt3aH — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) July 31, 2019

It’s a pre season tournament 😂😂😂 — ARSENAL FANZONE (@AFCfamily1886) July 31, 2019

I heard the winner of the UEFA Super Cup will now face the winner of Audi Cup to decide who the best team in Europe is. — Señor (@EnRouteAnfield) August 1, 2019

Hahaha

By this logic @andrinhopereira would be Man Utds one of the most successful player. Every preason he won cups. Always thought spurs fans were delusional. Now i think players are too.

Can you believe this @AdamMcKola @FullTimeDEVILS 😂😂#podcast18 — Rushabh Prabhu (@RushabhPrabhu) August 1, 2019

Lucas, you’re joking right? — LP ☬ ✈️ (@thfclp__) July 31, 2019

Champions league next 🐐 — 🇦🇷🔜 (@Alderweireldx) July 31, 2019

This is a trophy pic.twitter.com/i8xXxaTh9s — Connor Cain (@TheConnorCain) July 31, 2019

Say it louder for the people In the back pic.twitter.com/oPxsKWTUcy — E (@enexodus) July 31, 2019

Can’t blame you . It’s a Spurs thing to be deprived of what a trophy feels like. It’s all good mate . Enjoy that Errrrrr ummmmmmm

Audi something cup !! The closest trophy feeling you will ever get at Totteringham 😂✅ — Kyl5s (@Kylsome) August 1, 2019

Lucas I love you man but I don’t think this quite counts — isaiah (@isaiahthfc) July 31, 2019

Ouch. That should hurt.

Speaking about the match, Erik Lamela (19′) and Christian Eriksen (59′) led the Spurs to a 2-0 lead with only 31 minutes left on the clock. But just after two minutes, Jan Fiete-Arp and later, Alphonso Davies (81′) scored for Bayern Munich to level the scoresheet.

The match then proceeded to penalties and then sudden-death, before Tottenham’s Paulo Gazzaniga produced a vital save off Jerome Boateng’s spot-kick, to hand his team the coveted trophy.