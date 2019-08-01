WATCH: Dream start for Christian Pulisic, wins man-of-the-match for Chelsea in pre-season friendly

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic seems to have launched his career with his new club in style, especially considering his man-of-the-match winning performance against RB Salzburg in the pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

The USA international netted his first-ever goal in Chelsea colours and also scored a second as Chelsea defeated Salzburg 5-3. Watch his goals right here:

Friendly Match : ( Chelsea 1 × 0 Salzburg ) – Chelsea first goal .. #cfc #RBSCHE pic.twitter.com/m7xihw4iDL — Match goals (@goals_live1) July 31, 2019

Friendly Match : ( Chelsea 3 × 0 Salzburg ) – Chelsea third goal .. #cfc #RBSCHE pic.twitter.com/5j4tvNnCZ5 — Match goals (@goals_live1) July 31, 2019

For his first goal, Pulisic received a pass from Pedro at the half-way line and skillfully overcame the off-side trap, before shooting low into the bottom corner to score his maiden goal for the club.

He was also responsible for the Blues’ second goal of the day, as he gifted his side a penalty after Salzburg’s defenders took him down unlawfully in their own penalty box. Ross Barkley’s composed finish meant that the Londoners were 2-0 up in only 23 minutes.

The 20-year-old’s second goal (and Chelsea’s third) came eight minutes later, as he took down a Barkley pass before slotting home in style.

Speaking after the game, manager Frank Lampard lauded the former Borussia Dortmund star’s performance.

“I was very impressed with the way that he took the goals,” Lampard said, before adding:

“As a winger in the Premier League, he has to adapt to that league. He is young but with huge potential and I am happy for him.”

Chelsea’s final pre-season game is at German side Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, with their first Premier League game eight days later at Manchester United on 11 August.