In a blow for Ryan Giggs’ Wales, Bournemouth have confirmed midfielder David Brooks will be out for up to three months.

David Brooks will miss the start of the Premier League season due to an ankle injury, Bournemouth have confirmed.

Bournemouth midfielder Brooks, who scored seven Premier League goals after joining from Sheffield United last year, will be out for up to 12 weeks.

Bournemouth said in a statement Brooks sustained ligament damage during Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Brentford.

“Following assessment by the club’s medical department, Brooks will now miss the opening months of the 2019-20 season,” the club said.

The news is also a blow to Wales manager Ryan Giggs, with the 22-year-old having become a key member of the national squad.

Brooks is likely to miss Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan, Slovakia and Croatia in the coming months.