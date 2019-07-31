Former Tottenham star accidentally streams own sex tape online

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Clinton N’Jie accidentally streamed his own sex tape online, with thousands of his followers watching it on social media.

The 25-year-old later apologised for the goof-up and insisted that the whole incident was a major misunderstanding.

“I’m sorry, I had drunk too much,” he was quoted as saying by Orange.fr.

He further explained: “I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button.”

N’Jie has recently completed a switch from Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille to Russian Premier League club Dynamo Moscow last week in a reported £5million deal and apparently, he was merely looking up news about himself when the mishap occurred.

On spotting the mistake, he quickly deleted the video but by then, it was out there on social media for all to see.

The Cameroon international spent two years with Tottenham from 2015 to 2017 after joining from another Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais, but then he struggled to establish himself as a first-team player under Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Across two seasons, N’Jie made just eight Premier League appearances for the Spurs and did not score even a single goal. He was then sold to Marseille in July 2017, from where he has moved to Russia now.

