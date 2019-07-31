WATCH: Manchester United defender Phil Jones bicycle kicks the ball onto his hand

Manchester United faced Norwegian side Kristiansund in their fifth pre-season friendly encounter and maintained their perfect record so far in the pre-season.

It was Juan Mata’s spot-kick in the injury time which turned out to be the difference between the sides. The match also saw United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s son Noah make his debut for the Norwegian club.

However, there was one other incident which caught everyone’s attention. The English club’s defender Phil Jones was involved in a hilarious bicycle kick mishap. As early as in the 11th minute of the match, Jones tried an overhead kick towards the Kristiansund goal but ended up hitting the ball on his hand.

The referee had no option but to rule it a handball and award a free-kick to Kristiansund. Here’s the video of the incident!

Manchester United will face AC Milan next in another pre-season friendly which will be played at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, 3rd August.