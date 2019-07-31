WATCH: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s son Noah comes on vs Manchester United to make debut for Kristiansund

Manchester United played the fifth friendly of their pre-season tour against Norwegian side Kristiansund at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

The Red Devils came out victorious with a 1-0 scoreline, courtesy a late goal from Juan Mata, who won a penalty and then converted it in the injury time. However, what attracted a lot of the attention was the introduction of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s son Noah for Kristiansund.

Big cheers all around when Ole Gunnar Solskjærs son – Noah Solskjær – comes on the field 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sFQarfTJNK — Anders Zerener (@Zerener) July 30, 2019

A special moment for Ole and his sons ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/VN3TSWFLIH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2019

The 19-year-old made his debut for the Norwegian club’s senior side. He came on for the last few minutes of the match to cheers from the crowd.

This was Manchester United’s fifth win in as many pre-season friendly matches as they prepare for the upcoming 2019/20 season.