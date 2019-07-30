Chelsea impose lifelong ban on fan for racially abusing Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling

Premier League giants Chelsea have set an example for teams worldwide, as they imposed a lifelong ban on the fan who racially abused Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling during the league fixture between both teams on 8th December 2018.

BBC reports that five other Blues supporters have also been punished with temporary suspension for using “abusive language and threatening and aggressive behaviour”.

Earlier, the British Crown Prosecution Service had said there was insufficient evidence to proceed the case, after police investigated the allegations that Sterling was racially abused by a member of the crowd during the above-mentioned match.

However, Chelsea made their final decision on Monday and reasoned that they operated under the civil standard of proof, rather than criminal.

“The club delayed reaching its decision in these cases in order to ensure it did not prejudice the related police investigation,” said Chelsea’s official statement regarding the issue. It further added:

“While the club respects the decision of the CPS, the question it had to determine was not whether a criminal offence had been committed, but rather whether the individual acted in breach of the ticketing terms and conditions.”

The Stamford Bridge outfits also explained that they followed a lot of steps before arriving at the conclusion that the alleged wrong-doer had actually committed the crime. Chelsea’s management apparently reviewed video evidence, interviewed potential witnesses and also took advice from two lip-reading professionals before arriving at the decision to enforce the ban, according to BBC.

“All individuals sanctioned as a result of our investigation were then offered the right to appeal and, where applicable, those appeals have been heard,” the club statement concluded.

Quotes via BBC.