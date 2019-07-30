Mourinho’s managerial ‘fire’ burns for Europe’s top five leagues

After reportedly rejecting the chance to move to China, Jose Mourinho confirmed his focus is on finding a job at the elite level.

Jose Mourinho is targeting a return to management and wants his next job to be in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter boss has been waiting for the right opportunity since being sacked by Manchester United in December.

Guangzhou Evergrande reportedly tried to tempt him to China with a lucrative offer earlier this month.

But the 56-year-old, who is learning German, insists his focus is on getting back to the pinnacle.

Mourinho has won titles in the Premier League, Serie A and LaLiga but is yet to work in either Ligue 1 or the Bundesliga.

“The most difficult thing for me is to say no to the possibilities I have to work,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“I have to be patient and wait for the right one, and the right one is at the dimension of what I am as a manager.

“I have to be patient and that’s the most difficult thing. I have the impulse so many times but… I have to wait for exactly the right one.

“If you tell me a club in another country [wants] to fight to be champions, to build something special, to bring that club in that country to a different level, maybe [I would be interested]. Who knows? But my focus is on the biggest ones.

“Why do I say no [to offers]? Because the level of challenge that I want has not arrived. But with all the respect for the clubs and the possibilities I have, I think I want the right to choose.”

Though determined not to rush any decision, Mourinho admitted to growing tired of being out of the game.

“My friends tell me to enjoy your time, to enjoy your July, August that you never have,” he said.

“Honestly, I can’t enjoy it. I’m not happy enough to enjoy it. I have the fire.”