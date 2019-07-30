Manchester United rose-themed 2019/20 third kit leaks online

We are just a few days away from the start of the 2019-20 season and almost all the big teams have already consolidated their squads. Most teams have also released their stylish new kits and now, it is time for Manchester United to impress fans with their brand-new third kit whose images have surfaced online.

Manchester United’s new third kit will predominantly be black in colour, as it was for the 2018-19 season. However, the logos and letter will appear in a rose theme, as you can see from the images below:

FootyHeadlines reports that the new Manchester United 19-20 third kit will will hit stores on August 1 2019.

The Manchester United 2019-20 third kit is predominantly black with rose-coloured logos on the chest. The iconic Adidas three-striped design finds its space on the shoulders and is black in colour. The Chevrolet print on the chest and the Kohler sponsor print on the left sleeve of the Manchester United third jersey are white.

The shirt has a simple black crew-neck collar and features a subtle all-over print inspired by the Manchester Rose. This is further highlighted by an inscription on the bottom left side of the Manchester United 19-20 third shirt, which reads “110 Years – Manchester Rose – 1909 2019”. This is, in fact, a reference to the 1909 FA Cup final, which United won over Bristol City and in which they sported a white shirt with a red rose on the chest.

Images via FootyHeadlines.