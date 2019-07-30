Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s son included in Kristiansund squad to face Manchester United in pre-season friendly

Reports suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s son Noah could make his first-team debut for Kristiansund against his father’s side Manchester United, after it has been understood that the youngster is included in the squad that will face the Red Devils in the pre-season friendly game on Tuesday.

According to Sky Sports, Noah – who is a midfielder by trade – has been training with the senior team at the Norwegian top-flight club, after making his way through the junior ranks.

The English news agency further reports that Solskjaer junior is only one of the many youngsters who have been rewarded with call-ups for the prestigious friendly.

When asked about the 19-year-old, Kristiansund coach Christian Michelsen compared him with his father – a former Manchester United star himself – and said: “While his dad was a deadly effective player the closer he got to the box, Noah is more the kind of player to create attacks.”

“He has a lot of skills and he has football in him,” he further added, before concluding: “Noah has gone to a good school,” referring to the Red Devils’ manager.

The pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Kristiansund will be held at Ullevaal stadium in Oslo, Norway on 30th July, with the kick-off scheduled for 5:00 pm GMT (10:30 pm IST and 1:00 am SGT/HKT on 31st July).

Quotes via Sky Sports.