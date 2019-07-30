Stunning statistics prove Benfica academy graduates played more Premier League minutes than Arsenal players in 2018/19

In a stunning statistic, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon youth products were found to have played more Premier League minutes than Arsenal’s own academy graduates in the 2018/19 season.

Despite being one of the fabled ‘top 6’ sides in the Premier League, statistics unearthed by BBC indicate that Arsenal are not even in the list of top 10 clubs whose academy products have garnered most number of minutes in the league in 2018/19.

In fact, in a surprising twist, Portuguese sides Benfica and Sporting Lisbon are both above Arsenal in the top 10.

Unsurprisingly though, Manchester United leads the list by a considerable margin, strongly suggesting that the failure of the club’s infrastructure and youth academy has been thoroughly exaggerated.

United lead the way with 27,395 minutes racked by their youth products in various Premier League sides in the previous season. Tottenham follow in second spot, but with a good 10,000 minutes lesser to their name.

Benfica and Sporting Lisbon are eighth and tenth on the list respectively, with 11,032 and 10,127 minutes notched up to their academy products.

It is also worth noting that the other teams in the top 6 apart from Manchester United and Arsenal, i.e Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester City, all find a place in the top 10.

