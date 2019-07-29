Masuaku signs new West Ham deal

West Ham have tied down Democratic Republic of Congo full-back Arthur Masuaku on a long-term deal.

Arthur Masuaku has signed a new contract with West Ham that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2024.

The deal with the Democratic Republic of Congo international includes an option to extend for a further two years.

Masuaku joined from Olympiacos in 2016 and has gone on to make 75 appearances across all competitions, scoring once.

“I am very happy and very proud,” the 25-year-old told the club’s official website. “For me it was an easy decision.

“The club wanted me to stay and so I didn’t even need to think about it – it was just a matter of time.”

West Ham have signed Pablo Fornals ahead of the new season, while they broke the club’s transfer record for striker Sebastien Haller.