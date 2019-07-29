Manchester United legend announces retirement, hopes to fulfil Sir Alex Ferguson dream

If you followed the Manchester United team of ten years ago, you would realise now how seriously good the entire team was at the time. One more star of that era has now called it a day on his career.

Patrice Evra has revealed to Gazzetta Dello Sport that his playing career is now over, and that he hopes to pursue a career in coaching for the future.

“My playing career is officially over,” the Frenchman said.

“I started training for the UEFA B Coaching License in 2013, now I want to finish it and then go on to get the UEFA A License.”

Evra then recalled a message from legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who reckoned that Ryan Giggs and himself would become successful coaches in the future.

“In a year and a half, if everything goes well, I’ll be ready to lead a team. Sir Alex Ferguson had predicted at the time that two of his players would become coaches of a high level: Ryan Giggs and Patrice Evra.”

Evra won a whole lot at Manchester United, and was part of the team that won a hat-trick of Premier League titles, as well as the UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophy in 2008.