David Moyes: Manchester United making right transfer moves under Ole Solskjaer

The arrivals of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James are a good sign for Manchester United, according to former manager David Moyes.

David Moyes believes Manchester United are starting to return to a transfer policy reflective of the club’s “values” of old.

United have made two signings since the end of last season, both players aged 21.

Daniel James first joined from Swansea City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka followed in a reported £45million move from Crystal Palace.

Ex-United manager Moyes commended new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the approach after being left confused by the signings of recent seasons.

“They have now chosen to sign some young players and when you look back they signed Wayne Rooney from us at ­Everton aged 18,” Moyes told the Mirror.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was also 18 when he joined, so over the years they have had a policy of signing young players and many of them have been the best up-and-coming future stars.

“Now and again there would be a sprinkling of stardust, like an Eric Cantona, or someone who they signed to make the difference, like Robin van Persie.

“I never thought they were a club who thought it was all about spending the money, but if they needed to, they could.

“Manchester United’s values weren’t always to buy the most expensive players but to do it their way which was bringing in the boys from the academy and picking up the best young players.”

Some of these finishes An #MUAcademy graduate has been directly involved in every single #MUTOUR goal this year pic.twitter.com/EZuOt1CmTc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2019

Moyes has coached Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham since being removed from his post at Old Trafford in April 2014.

The former Everton manager admitted to being “disappointed” with himself for not making more of the opportunity handed to him in the wake of Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

However, the Scot believes the club would be more stable and in the Champions League regularly had he been granted a longer spell in charge.

“I didn’t think I was going to be under pressure after six or 10 months because that wasn’t the club’s values,” he said.

“Maybe I was naive and I should have realised that quicker.”