‘Lifeless body’ found in Arsenal star’s home; police alerted

On Sunday, a dead body was discovered in Mohamed Elneny’s house in Egypt. Police are now investigating the matter after the corpse was found by the Arsenal midfielder’s father.

Italian publication Gazzetta.it reports that Elneny’s father discovered the body in the courtyard of the house which is currently being built by the footballer. The house is located in Egypt near the city of Mahalla Al-Kubra.

Gazzetta.it further reports that Elneny’s father immediately notified the police, but the body has not yet been identified. The Egyptian authorities have also apparently opened an investigation while the mystery remains yet to be solved.

According to 24.ae, the body was found ‘in the patio’ at the home.

It has only been a couple of days since Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac – two other Arsenal stars – became the victims of attempted carjacking as a couple of individuals approached them with a knife while they were driving through London in Ozil’s car.

Kolasinac fought off both attackers who then fleed the scene.

And now, looking at Elneny’s situation, this is the second time in less than three days that something bizarre has happened to Arsenal players.

Meanwhile, the North London side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in the Emirates Cup on Sunday, as Moussa Dembele (66′, 75′) scored a braze in the second half to overcome Arsenal’s first-half lead handed to them by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (35′).

Elneny was not a part of the Arsenal squad that played Lyon and it remains unclear as to whether he will be named in their squad for the next game, which is against Angers on 31st July.

Afterwards, on 4th August, the Gunners will take on Barcelona in the final of the Joan Gamper Trophy.