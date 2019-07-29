Ozil and Kolasinac not mentally ready to play – Emery

An apparent carjacking attempt left Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac unable to feature in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Lyon, Unai Emery confirmed.

Unai Emery revealed that Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac missed Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Lyon because their minds were “not 100 per cent there” following their involvement in an apparent carjacking attempt.

Footage of the incident showed Kolasinac confronting and scaring off two masked attackers who had approached a vehicle driven by Ozil just days before the clash with Lyon at Emirates Stadium.

While the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette started in a strong Arsenal line-up on Sunday, Emery left Ozil and Kolasinac out of his squad.

“It’s a very personal circumstance,” Emery told reporters.

“Their minds are not 100 per cent there.”

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the incident in London, which both players referred to in social media posts to reassure fans.

Kolasinac posted a photo of himself with the caption, “Think we’re fine”, while Ozil said he and his family were “doing well again” as he thanked supporters for their well wishes.

After Aubameyang scored in the Emirates Cup loss to Lyon, Emery said Ozil and Kolasinac would be back in action soon.

“They’re better to be calm and spend time with their family,” said the Gunners boss.

“We’ll give them a few days before they start again with the team.”