Joelinton ‘not a typical Brazilian’ but Bruce backs striker to succeed

Joelinton and Miguel Almiron will be “a handful” for opposition sides to deal with, according to Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce.

Steve Bruce expects Joelinton to be “a big hit” with Newcastle United supporters but admitted the former Hoffenheim striker is “not a typical Brazilian”.

Joelinton’s Newcastle debut started brightly when he weaved his way into the Preston North End box and won his side a penalty within seconds of his introduction in the second half of the Magpies’ friendly at Deepdale.

But Miguel Almiron missed the ensuing spot-kick and Joelinton later conceded a penalty that Preston’s Paul Gallagher scored to clinch a 2-1 win for the Lilywhites, though Bruce was impressed with his new signing nonetheless.

“I think he’ll be a big hit,” Bruce told the Chronicle.

“He is full of life and full of energy and plays with his heart on his sleeve.

“He is not a typical Brazillian – all the silky skills that you associate – however, I think he will be an effective number nine.”

46′ – PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE! Joelinton’s first touch results in winning a spot kick for the Magpies! 0-1. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 27, 2019

Joelinton’s record-breaking £40million (€44.6m) arrival from Hoffenheim on a six-year deal created a buzz around St. James’ Park, where the most the club had previously spent on a player was the £20.5m paid for Almiron in January.

Almiron has made 10 Premier League appearances for the club without finding the net, but Bruce backed his leading lights to shine as he aims to steer Newcastle into the top half of the table in 2019-20.

“The two of them [Joeliton and Almiron] will be a handful,” said Bruce.

“After one minute, they combined, which could have won us the game.

“It was nice to see Miggy [Almiron], it was the first time I have seen him live.

“He is a very good player.”