The most expensive home kit in the Premier League 2019-20 revealed!

The price of football kits have soared in recent years and is set to rise even further in the recent years. And a look at the costs of owning a jersey of your favourite Premier League club paints a grim picture!

Buying a kit of any of the clubs in the English top division will burn a hole in your pocket, but none more than when you bag the full complement of Tottenham Hotspur’s shirt, shorts and stockings.

Buying an authentic home kit of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League runners-up will cost a Spurs fan a total fo £161 of which £90 goes for the shirt, £55 for the shorts and £16 for the pair of socks, according to Daily Mail.

We will wear our new @nikefootball home kit for the first time today! ⚪ 😍#MadeOfTottenham ⚪ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 25, 2019

Tottenham’s might be the most costliest kit in the league, but it is not ahead by too far as Chelsea is close behind with a home kit worth £160.85. Meanwhile, Manchester United are a not-so-distant third with their Adidas authentic home kit costing £151.85.

Premier League champions Manchester City are fourth with their new Puma home kit that costs £146 while Arsenal are fifth with their brand new Adidas home kit costing £145.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils top the list when it comes to the prices of replica kit with their replica home kit costing £116.85 while crosstown rivals City come second with a kit costing £116. Tottenham are third in this regard with their home replica kit costing £111 while Chelsea come fourth with a price tag of £110.85.

Top 5 costliest authentic home kits in Premier League

1) Tottenham Hotspur – £161 (£90 shirt, £55 shorts, £16 socks)

2) Chelsea FC – £160.85 (£89.95 shirt, £54.95 shorts, £15.95 socks)

3) Manchester United – £151.85 (£99.95 shirt, £34.95 shorts, £16.95 socks)

4) Manchester City – £146 (£90 shirt, £40 shorts, £16 socks)

5) Arsenal FC – £145 (£100 shirt, £30 shorts, £15 socks)

Top 5 costliest replica home kits in Premier League

1) Manchester United – £116.85 (£64.95 shirt, £34.95 shorts, £16.95 socks)

2) Manchester City – £116 (£65 shirt, £35 shorts, £16 socks)

3) Tottenham Hotspur – £111 (£65 shirt, £30 shorts, £16 socks)

4) Chelsea FC – £110.85 (£64.95 shirt, £29.95 shorts, £15.95 socks)

5) Arsenal FC – £105 (£60 shirt, £30 shorts, £15 socks)