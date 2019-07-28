Premier League |

The most expensive home kit in the Premier League 2019-20 revealed!

The price of football kits have soared in recent years and is set to rise even further in the recent years. And a look at the costs of owning a jersey of your favourite Premier League club paints a grim picture!

Buying a kit of any of the clubs in the English top division will burn a hole in your pocket, but none more than when you bag the full complement of Tottenham Hotspur’s shirt, shorts and stockings.

Buying an authentic home kit of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League runners-up will cost a Spurs fan a total fo £161 of which £90 goes for the shirt, £55 for the shorts and £16 for the pair of socks, according to Daily Mail.

Tottenham’s might be the most costliest kit in the league, but it is not ahead by too far as Chelsea is close behind with a home kit worth £160.85. Meanwhile, Manchester United are a not-so-distant third with their Adidas authentic home kit costing £151.85.

Premier League champions Manchester City are fourth with their new Puma home kit that costs £146 while Arsenal are fifth with their brand new Adidas home kit costing £145.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils top the list when it comes to the prices of replica kit with their replica home kit costing £116.85 while crosstown rivals City come second with a kit costing £116. Tottenham are third in this regard with their home replica kit costing £111 while Chelsea come fourth with a price tag of £110.85.

Top 5 costliest authentic home kits in Premier League

1) Tottenham Hotspur – £161 (£90 shirt, £55 shorts, £16 socks)

2) Chelsea FC – £160.85 (£89.95 shirt, £54.95 shorts, £15.95 socks)

3)  Manchester United – £151.85 (£99.95 shirt, £34.95 shorts, £16.95 socks)

4) Manchester City – £146 (£90 shirt, £40 shorts, £16 socks)

5) Arsenal FC – £145 (£100 shirt, £30 shorts, £15 socks)

Top 5 costliest replica home kits in Premier League

1) Manchester United – £116.85 (£64.95 shirt, £34.95 shorts, £16.95 socks)

2) Manchester City – £116 (£65 shirt, £35 shorts, £16 socks)

3) Tottenham Hotspur – £111 (£65 shirt, £30 shorts, £16 socks)

4) Chelsea FC – £110.85 (£64.95 shirt, £29.95 shorts, £15.95 socks)

5) Arsenal FC – £105 (£60 shirt, £30 shorts, £15 socks)

