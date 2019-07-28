Arsenal sell highly rated Amaechi to Hamburg

Hamburg have signed teenage winger Xavier Amaechi from Arsenal for a reported €2.5million.

Xavier Amaechi has left Arsenal and signed for Hamburg to continue the trend of young English footballers moving to Germany.

Amaechi, 18, has signed a four-year contract with the 2.Bundesliga side after entering the final 12 months of his deal at Emirates Stadium.

The winger reportedly turned down approaches from several European heavyweights, including Bayern Munich, and Arsenal’s offer of an extension.

He joins Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho and RB Leipzig forward Ademola Lookman in completing a permanent switch to Germany, where Arsenal pair Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith-Rowe have recently spent time on loan.