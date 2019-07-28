BREAKING: Liverpool beat Real Madrid & Barcelona to sign record breaking Premier League starlet

UEFA Champions League winners and Premier League runners-up Liverpool have made their second signing of the transfer window in Fulham starlet Harvey Elliott.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder is highly rated and was reportedly being scouted by the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. He is also the youngest ever player to play in a Premier League encounter at 16 years and 30 days. Elliott joins Jurgen Klopp’s side for an undisclosed fee.

Eliott will be a part of the Liverpool squad for their pre-season encounter against Napoli in Edinburgh and the training camp in Evian after it, the club confirmed.

Reds’ first signing in the transfer window was 17-year-old centre-back from the Netherlands, Sepp van den Berg.