Former Manchester United player reveals who is the best tactician at the club

Despite the change in manager midway through the 2018/19 season, Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to continue with Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick in the coaching staff.

A former Manchester United youth player, in an interview with AllAboutUnited, revealed how important McKenna is for the club and highlighted the coach’s tactical acumen in detail as well. He even shed light on the Jose Mourinho era at the club and how things shaped up when he was sacked.

“You’d be surprised how much Kieran influences it,” he said.

“He does very specific patterns of play, but the first-team currently lack players to do it. His system relies on two dynamic full-backs, a ball-playing centre-back, a pivot that can protect the back-four whilst playing forward passes to start attacks, wingers who press and run in-behind and an all-around forward who presses. Lukaku doesn’t fit that, and that’s why he’s leaving.

“Kieran has massive attention to detail and an obsession with his job and football in general. Last year, around February, when we [U18’s] were playing Manchester City, Kieran was doing a performance analysis session on how to press City and he used Shakhtar Donetsk as an example.

“During his analysis, he pointed out the ‘little midfielder’, meaning Fred, and said any top team should be targetting him,” he added.

The youngster made the revelations on the condition of anonymity.