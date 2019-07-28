Ex-Manchester United player reveals how Jose Mourinho treated youth players unfairly at the club

Jose Mourinho’s time at Manchester United came to an abrupt end after the club were left far behind in the race for top four midway through the 2018/19 season.

Many believe that the last few months of Mourinho’s tenure were some of the worst for United ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. While some senior players were unhappy with the side’s performances, youth players weren’t too impressed by Mourinho’s behaviour with them.

As a former Manchester United youth player revealed in an interview with AllAboutUnited, the Portuguese manager rarely talked to the youngsters. He even stated that Mourinho didn’t allow the youth players in the swimming pool area if any one of the first-team squad was there.

“Despite having been included in close to 15 training sessions under Mourinho, he never said a word to me. The sessions I was involved in were all Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick, Mourinho rarely spoke. Those that he did talk too were called ‘kid’, rather than by their name like the first-team players, which a lot of the youth players found a bit degrading,” he revealed.

“Mourinho wanted to move all the youth players from the first-team building back to the under-9-16 area, but the people above him stopped it. We [youth] weren’t allowed in the swimming pool or ice bath area if any of the squad from the first-team were there. It didn’t feel like a team and the first-team players would eat lunch either on their own or in two’s and three’s rather than as a collective.”

“During international breaks, when the players who weren’t selected for their country were still training in Manchester, Mourinho would go on holiday and the players would have to train with us [youth team]. He would always be on holiday.

“There was a good 8-10 players, such as Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling and Anthony Martial. They were all really professional about it, especially Herrera, who was the most professional player at the club.”