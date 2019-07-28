Ex-Manchester United player reveals exactly why Paul Pogba was frustrated during Jose Mourinho’s tenure

Manchester United didn’t have the best of starts to the 2018/19 season which saw them fall miles behind in the race for top four. As a result, manager Jose Mourinho was sacked, and many believed that superstar Paul Pogba must’ve been happy with the club’s decision.

In an interview with AllAboutUnited, a former club youth player has revealed quite a few details about life at club under Mourinho. One of the most important and surprising aspects of his revelation was that Pogba didn’t look happy with Mourinho’s sacking.

He added that the Frenchman didn’t even fall out ‘properly’ with the manager and was frustrated because of team’s performance. The player, who has chosen to be anonymous, even highlighted how the narrative that Pogba is bad for the club is not true.

“A lot of the senior players didn’t like Mourinho. Some of them were bouncing around and laughing after he was sacked. The whole mood around the place changed pretty instantly but nobody expected him to be sacked, and everyone was surprised.

“The players you’d expect to be happier, like Anthony Martial, were happier. Pogba didn’t seem to be, though. I don’t think him and Mourinho ever properly fell out. Pogba was just becoming more frustrated with the way the team were playing and the results.

“The narrative that Pogba is bad for the club is untrue, everyone at the club loves him. He will have a conversation with everyone, no matter who you are. Everyone has spoken to him, from the youth team to the cleaners. In training, he would always say ‘if you don’t know what to do, pass it to me even if I’m marked’.

“Nobody at the club would have a bad word to say about him. From the chefs to the coaches, the teachers at college and all the other staff. He’s the perfect person at the club. Everyone was always impressed with the effort he made on the United Foundation days.

“He would always go the extra mile rather than just turning up, and made an effort to make their day,” he revealed.