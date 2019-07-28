Reports: Ex-Manchester United player leaks info about how they reacted after Jose Mourinho sacking

Manchester United had a torrid first half of the 2018/19 season which seemingly took them out of the top four race in the Premier League. As a result of it, manager Jose Mourinho was given the sack.

The Portuguese manager’s last match in charge of United was against Liverpool, which finished in a 3-1 loss for the Red Devils. That was the final straw as far as Mourinho’s time at the club was concerned.

Many believe that the United players were actually relieved to see the back of the former Chelsea manager. Now in an interview with AllAboutUnited, a former United youth player, who preferred being anonymous, has revealed how the players reacted after the news of Mourinho’s sacking was passed on to them.

“A lot of the senior players didn’t like Mourinho. Some of them were bouncing around and laughing after he was sacked. The whole mood around the place changed pretty instantly but nobody expected him to be sacked, and everyone was surprised,” he revealed.

“The players you’d expect to be happier, like Anthony Martial, were happier. Pogba didn’t seem to be, though. I don’t think him and Mourinho ever properly fell out. Pogba was just becoming more frustrated with the way the team were playing and the results. The narrative that Pogba is bad for the club is untrue, everyone at the club loves him.

“He will have a conversation with everyone, no matter who you are. Everyone has spoken to him, from the youth team to the cleaners. In training, he would always say ‘if you don’t know what to do, pass it to me even if I’m marked’.”