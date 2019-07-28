5 current Premier League stars who rejected a move to Liverpool

Liverpool are one of the most attractive destinations for the best players in the world at the moment but not so long ago, they were dwindling and found it hard to attract top talent. In fact, these five stars currently representing Liverpool’s rival Premier League clubs rejected a chance to join them.

#5. Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic joined Borussia Dortmund when Jurgen Klopp was still the manager of the club. After Klopp took over at Liverpool, he wanted to add wingers to the squad and Liverpool submitted an £11m bid for Pulisic in the summer of 2016. However, the bid was turned down.

In March 2017, in an interview with FourFourTwo, the United States international commented on his transfer to Liverpool.

“I have respect for Klopp and I know him – he was very welcoming to me here – but I was never really thinking about going to Liverpool. Borussia Dortmund have given me everything. If I work very hard here, I will play, and I love this club.”

Liverpool moved on from Pulisic and went on to sign Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri in three consecutive summers to strengthen their wings. Pulisic eventually moved to the Premier League but he’ll be playing in the Chelsea blue.

#4. Gylfi Sigurðsson

Gylfi Sigurdsson’s first stint in England was with Reading where he worked with Brendan Rodgers. He also played under the Northern Irishman at Swansea where he racked up seven goals and four assists in 18 Premier League games and also won a Premier League Player of the Month award in only half a season.

Swansea were close to agreeing on a £6.8m deal with Hoffenheim in the summer of 2012 but the move broke down after Rodgers was appointed the manager of Liverpool. It looked like Sigurdsson would become Rodgers’ first signing at Liverpool and the manager seemed confident of wrapping up a deal.

When it looked like the Iceland midfielder would play under Rodgers at a third club, Spurs entered the fray and offered him a more lucrative offer which Liverpool were unwilling to match. He was a Spurs player for two years before returning to Swansea. Now, he plays for Liverpool’s local rivals, Everton.

#3. Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Liverpool’s number one target during the 2013 summer transfer window was Henrikh Mkhitaryan who was playing for Shakhtar Donetsk at that time. The Armenian had 29 goals in only 42 games from midfield for the Ukrainian club in the 2012/13 season and Liverpool were willing to spend over €25m for the player.

When Liverpool were slowly making progress in their pursuit of the Armenian, Dortmund stepped in and quickly wrapped up a deal for the player as a replacement for Mario Gotze. According to Mkhitaryan, he chose Dortmund over Liverpool because of Jurgen Klopp!

“I spoke two or three times on the phone to Rodgers, he was saying he really wanted me and that I would get to play with Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard,” Mkhitaryan said.

“Half of me thought I had to go there, the other half was not so confident, that the gap to the Premier League might be too big for a skinny player from the Ukrainian League.

“Two weeks later, Klopp broke off his holiday on an island next to Denmark to come and see me in Dortmund. I knew he had a good reputation for working with younger players and, after we met, I felt more comfortable to sign for Dortmund. I think I made the right decision.”

#2. Willian

After Liverpool failed to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan, they had to turn their attention towards other targets. Around the same time, Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala put their whole squad up for sale due to financial restrictions and among the numerous stars at the club was Willian.

Anzhi demanded a hefty fee for the Brazilian and Liverpool were willing to match that fee. However, Tottenham Hotspur were also keen on signing the player as they were preparing for life without Gareth Bale.

Willian was keen on joining Spurs because the club was in London and Spurs also had European football to offer, unlike Liverpool. The player flew to London for a medical but there was yet another twist in the tale as Chelsea made a late push for him and stole him from under Spurs’ nose.

#1. Alexis Sanchez

In the summer of 2014, Liverpool were resigned to losing Luis Suarez to Barcelona and the big question was who would replace the Uruguayan. Meanwhile, at Barcelona, they were ready to offload Alexis Sanchez to make way for Suarez.

A potential player plus cash deal for Suarez was on the cards but both clubs agreed to a cash-only deal. However, Liverpool were still leading the chase for Alexis Sanchez but once again, a London club intervened and this time, it was Arsenal.

The Chilean preferred to join Arsenal and one of the reasons why he chose them was the club’s location. Liverpool, on the other hand, lost Suarez, missed out on Sanchez and spent all the money they had unwisely which eventually led to Brendan Rodgers’ dismissal as Liverpool manager.