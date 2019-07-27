BREAKING: Real Madrid defender completes move to Premier League club

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo has completed a loan move to English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 22-year-old will join the English side on a one-year-long loan. He is the Nuno Espirito Santo’s side’s first signing of the summer transfer window. The youngster was being linked to Wolves for the better part of the last week and the move has now been made official by both the parties involved.

Introducing our first new face of the summer! #WelcomeVallejo ✍️🐺 pic.twitter.com/By2dyeF0R7 — Wolves (@Wolves) July 27, 2019

“Real Madrid CF and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC have agreed to the transfer of Jesús Vallejo for next season, until June 30, 2020,” a statement from the Spanish giants read.

Vallejo spent last two seasons at Real Madrid after two loan spells at Real Zaragoza and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.