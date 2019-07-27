Pep Guardiola deems Manchester City star ‘most talented player ever’, ignores Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi may be considered the most talented player to touch a football by many, but his former Barcelona manager is having none of it.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola showered praise on youngster Phil Foden, by calling him the ‘most talented player I have ever seen,’ while ignoring Lionel Messi in that debate.

“He (Phil Foden) is the most talented player I have ever seen,”the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager said at a news conference.

“His problem is sometimes his manager doesn’t put him in starting XI.

“He deserves all the minutes, but with his competitors it isn’t easy. He works incredibly. He knows I’m here to help him.”

The 19-year-old has made quite a mark in a very short period of time, but understandably finds himself on the sidelines at City, considering the serious talent that the Sky Blues possess.

Guardiola has been keen to promote youth throughout his career, and was one of the men in charge of bringing the best out of a young Lionel Messi at Barcelona as well.

Under the tutelage of the Spaniard, Messi evolved and matured into the finished product, but would probably feel hard done by knowing that Pep chose Foden ahead of him.