Dean Henderson has signed a new contract with Manchester United, but will spend the 2019-20 season on loan at Sheffield United.

Manchester United have extended the contract of goalkeeper Dean Henderson and immediately loaned him to Sheffield United.

England Under-21 international Henderson spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane, playing every minute of the Championship campaign as the Blades secured promotion to the Premier League.

Henderson will return to the Blades for 2019-20, having signed a new deal with his parent club until 2022, with an option for a further year.

“The club has been amazing in designing an individual pathway to aid my development which will enable me to reach my potential and perform at the highest level possible,” Henderson told Manchester United’s official website.

“Signing this contract is such a proud moment for myself and my family; I’ve worked so hard to reach this point and I want to do everything I can to repay the faith the club has shown in me.

“I am looking forward to being back at Bramall Lane, the opportunity to be reunited with the coaches and play in front of the amazing fans again is one that I am relishing. I cannot wait to enjoy a full season of Premier League football which I know will be hugely beneficial for my career.”

Henderson became the Blades’ seventh signing of the close season, following on from Ben Osborn, whose arrival from Nottingham Forest was announced on Friday.