Arsenal’s Kolasinac laughs off apparent carjacking attempt in jovial social media post

Arsenal team-mates Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac thanked the public for their messages of support in his first public comments since Thursday’s incident.

Sead Kolasinac confirmed he and Mesut Ozil are “fine” in a light-hearted update after the Arsenal team-mates were targeted in an apparent carjacking attempt in London.

Footage emerged on Thursday showing Kolasinac confronting two attackers who approached a vehicle driven by Ozil.

The masked individuals were seen wielding weapons, which were alleged to be knives.

Kolasinac referenced the incident as he shared a photo of the pair laughing in a post to social media.

“Think we’re fine,” the Bosnia and Herzegovina international wrote in the caption, which included an emoji of a clenched fist and smiling face.

“Thanks for your messages!”

Ozil and Kolasinac escaped unharmed by driving to a nearby restaurant.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

“The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.

“There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”

